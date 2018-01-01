Image copyright Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim Image caption Chris Williams and John Joseph have never missed a Saundersfoot swim

One of Wales' biggest outdoor swims takes place in Pembrokeshire on Monday.

The Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim at 12:30 GMT is expected to attract thousands of swimmers and spectators.

Last year about 5,000 people watched 1,800 swimmers in fancy dress brave the ice cold water, and organisers are expecting even more this year.

Other swims are being held in Abersoch and Barmouth, Gwynedd, Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan, Whitesands and Poppit Sands, Pembrokeshire.

Saundersfoot swim organiser, Steve Williams said the benefits of the event to the village had been huge.

"It attracts thousands of people not only from Pembrokeshire but from much further afield," he said.

"This results in accommodation being fully booked and on the day, the pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes are extremely busy."