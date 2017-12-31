Vehicle crosses M4 central reservation in Swansea crash
- 31 December 2017
A vehicle has crossed the central reservation on the M4 motorway in a crash near Swansea.
The M4 was closed eastbound between junction 45 at Ynysforgan and junction 44 at Llansamlet because of debris after a vehicle travelling westbound crashed onto the opposite carriageway.
There are no reports of any injuries after the incident at about 15:00 GMT on New Year's Eve.
Traffic is queuing in both directions on the M4 around Swansea.