Fire breaks out at Lammas eco village in Pembrokeshire

  • 1 January 2018
Image caption Emergency services at the scene

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an eco village set up to promote sustainable living.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service confirmed it was attending a fire at the Lammas eco village in Glandwr, near Crymych in Pembrokeshire.

The village consists of a community of nine houses built by residents and a community house.

