Image caption Six fire crews tackled the blaze which started at about 13:30 GMT on Monday

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire at an eco village in Pembrokeshire.

Twenty-two firefighters tackled the blaze at Lammas eco village in Glandwr, near Crymych, for more than six hours on Monday.

A house made partially of straw bales has been destroyed at the site, which is made up of nine homes and was set up to promote sustainable living.

No-one was injured and the cause remains unknown.