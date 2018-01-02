Lammas eco village fire investigations continue
- 2 January 2018
Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire at an eco village in Pembrokeshire.
Twenty-two firefighters tackled the blaze at Lammas eco village in Glandwr, near Crymych, for more than six hours on Monday.
A house made partially of straw bales has been destroyed at the site, which is made up of nine homes and was set up to promote sustainable living.
No-one was injured and the cause remains unknown.