Image copyright Powell Dobson Architects Image caption A digital image of the proposed development

Plans to build more than 700 student flats on a former milk factory site in Swansea are set to be approved.

The scheme on the old Unigate site on the River Tawe corridor has been scaled down from the proposed 1,200 rooms.

Assurances have been given over security, including CCTV on site, and a lit "safe route" path to the city centre, along with a bus stop outside the development to improve access.

Swansea council planners are expected to grant outline permission on Tuesday.

It would follow decisions for student tower blocks on High Street, Kingsway and the SA1 development as Swansea University and University of Wales Trinity St David both expand in the city.