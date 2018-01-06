Police are warning people not to become vigilantes after a video claiming to show a suspected sex offender was circulated on social media.

The video allegedly indentifies a man as a suspect of a sexual offence involving children in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were aware of the video and an investigation was taking place.

A spokesman called on people not to share or comment on the video as they could be committing a crime.

"We also urge people not to take matters into their own hands or get involved in any unlawful activity which could hamper police enquiries," he said.

"Where any criminal offences are committed, we will take appropriate action".

The force confirmed that a man was in custody helping police with their enquiries