Image copyright Caitlin Thompson Image caption Red was found on Saturday after surviving nine wintry nights in the mountains

It is a remarkable tale of the kindness of strangers and a hardy pet surviving against the odds.

Red, the Welsh Border Collie, vanished while being walked in heavy snow on Preseli Mountains, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday, 28 December.

Her owners thought they would never see her again but, after 10 days of searching, she was found by a stranger.

Despite losing some weight, the 13-year-old dog is enjoying being back at home, her family has said.

Student Caitlin Thompson, 21, was out walking the family pet with her dad, Richard, when Red vanished. They searched for days and had started to lose hope that she would be found.

"It was quite heavy snow, we didn't walk her on the lead as she has always been fine," she said. "She knows the area... she just set off, I think she got disorientated."

Image copyright Caitlin Thompson Image caption Red was wearing the high-vis vest she is wearing here when she vanished on Thursday, 28 December

Caitlin, who was back at the family home in Pembrokeshire for Christmas, posted about the pet's disappearance on Facebook.

She said the number of people who went out looking in the wintry conditions, searching large areas on foot and quad bikes, to try and find Red was "overwhelming".

Someone had printed out posters and put them in nearby car parks which meant when she was finally spotted crouching behind a rock, it was easy to reunite her with her family.

"Loads of people came out to help, there were so many people we didn't even know, and then today [Saturday] a woman rang up and said she had found her," she said.

"I am in disbelief she managed to survive that long, she is 13-years-old," she said. "Red has hearing issues, she probably couldn't hear people calling her name."

Caitlin, who has returned to university in Reading, said the woman who found Red had seen the plea for help online and rang her.

She said Red had been to the vets and was fine, and she was now feasting like a king.

"The support from people has just been amazing, people were really keen to look for her," she said. "There have even been people in England asking if she is ok.

"The conditions up there in the last week have been terrible. There was so much snow, we weren't very hopeful towards the end.

"We are so happy," she added.