Terrie-Ann Jones' murder: Briton Ferry man in court
- 8 January 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a house in Neath Port Talbot.
Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, was found dead at the property in Talbot Road, Cimla, on Friday evening.
A man, 56, from Briton Ferry, appeared before magistrates in Swansea on Monday, charged with her murder.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 10 January.