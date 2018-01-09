Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Penelope John and Barry Rogers were arrested in July

A grandmother was killed by her daughter and grandson who gave her a cocktail of drugs and alcohol before suffocating her, a court has heard.

Betty Guy, 84, of Johnston, Pembrokeshire, who died in November 2011, was suffering from ill health but did not have a terminal illness, a Swansea Crown Court jury was told.

The prosecution alleges Penelope John, 50, and Barry Rogers, 33, carried out a plan to end Mrs Guy's life.

Both deny her murder.

Paul Lewis, prosecuting, described how the pair drove from Mr Rogers' house in Somerset and gave Mrs Guy "a cocktail of crushed tablets and alcohol".

It is alleged Mr Rogers then deliberately killed her "probably by smothering her with an object such as a cushion or pillow".

Ms John then contacted the emergency services in the early hours of 7 November to say she thought her mother had died.

She also said Mrs Guy had cancer but the prosecution said that was not the case, although she may have feared she was.

Image copyright Wales News Service

Her GP, Dr Roger Burns, reported bruising to the legs and mouth, but the cause of death was given as broncho-pneumonia, septicaemia and hypertensive heart disease.

However, in 2015, Mr Rogers' ex-partner Sandra Adams told police he told her he had been involved in the death of his grandmother with his mother.

A police investigation was launched and the court heard Mr Rogers had also confessed his involvement to others.

He and his mother were arrested in October 2016 but they maintained Mrs Guy died of natural causes.

While they were in custody, a covert audio device was installed at Ms John's St Dogmaels home in Pembrokeshire.

This picked up the pair discussing Mrs Guy's death and they were heard saying, "which were inconsistent with her having died naturally", Mr Lewis said.

But he added: "What the defendants did, whatever their motivation, was wholly unlawful and each of them is guilty of the murder of Mrs Guy."