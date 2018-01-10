Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption There are concerns for children walking to school

A community group is calling for an already established drugs and alcohol rehabilitation charity to be relocated away from a new school.

Chooselife has had a drop-in centre on Copperworks Road, Llanelli for 20 years, while Ysgol Pen Rhos is due to open in the spring.

A Safer Communities Action Group said the locations were "incompatible".

Members will present a petition to Carmarthenshire council on Wednesday calling for the charity to be moved.

Alan Andrews, the founder and chief executive of Chooselife, said he understood the concerns, but accused the group of "behaving like a vendetta" and "stirring up community hatred".

The petition calls on the council to "exercise its paramount duty" to safeguard children by relocating Chooselife to alternative accommodation.

It said the drop-in centre was adjacent to the new school which was "dangerous as hundreds of children will be walking along Copperworks Road".

It added one of the facilities "must move" and due to the investment already committed to the school, it "must be Chooselife".

Mr Andrews said the centre was "run very well with a lot of boundaries" and anyone acting inappropriately would not be allowed to return.

It helps around 300 people a year, and currently houses 23 people who would otherwise be homeless.

He said he had received support from the police and had contacted the planners of the new school who said "they had no problem" with its proximity to Chooselife.

"We don't open until 10am, so all the children will already be in school by then," he added.

'Anti-social behaviour'

The Glanymor and Tyisha Safer Communities Action Group was set up in 2005.

Its vice chair Debbie Chapman said they had talked to people on the doorstep in the local area, and had collected 178 signatures for their petition.

She said there has been "a history of anti-social behaviour" associated with Chooselife, including used needles found on the site of the new school.

She said families of children due to go to the school were "rightfully concerned".

She added she thought the school was built in the right area, but there should have been more consultation.