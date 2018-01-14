Image copyright Pembrokeshire council Image caption A damaged skylight at The Common

Two public toilets have been smashed up since a crackdown was launched to tackle vandalism in Pembrokeshire.

In December, toilets at the multi-storey car park in Haverfordwest and Marine Road, Broad Haven, were damaged.

The incidents, along with one in Gelliswick, Milford Haven, prompted Pembrokeshire council to act.

But since the turn of the year, toilets on The Common in Pembroke and a disabled facility at Tenby's North Beach have been vandalised.

Image copyright Pembrokeshire council Image caption Damaged sink at The Commons

Cabinet member for the environment, councillor Cris Tomos called the incidents "shocking".

He added: "I'm at a loss to understand why people would want to do this.

"Only weeks ago I spoke of my disbelief about the mindless acts undertaken at other locations and now this occurs.

"These vandals are causing an inconvenience to the public and costing them money."