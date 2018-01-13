Image copyright Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority

A Pembrokeshire coastal path has been reopened, after being shut to the public for 60 years.

The route, running from near Herbrandston along the Milford Haven Golf Club boundary, was closed in 1957 by an act of parliament.

This was to allow construction of the former Esso Oil Refinery on the site.

However, it is now a liquefied natural gas terminal and its owner agreed with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to reopen it.

The company, South Hook LNG, has now handed it over to be used by walkers as part of the 870 miles (1,400km) Wales Coast Path.