A former soldier accused of killing his grandmother had to smother her twice before she died, a court has heard.

Barry Rogers, 33, and his mother Penelope John, 50, of Pembrokeshire, are alleged to have killed Betty Guy, 84, of Johnston, in November 2011.

Ms John is accused of feeding her mother a cocktail of crushed tablets and whiskey before her son allegedly smothered her with a pillow.

Both deny murder at Swansea Crown Court.

On Thursday, the court heard evidence from Sandra Adams, an ex-girlfriend of Mr Rogers, who reported him to the police.

She said: "[He said] that he had killed somebody ... I asked him was it in the Army and he said, 'No, it wasn't'.

"He then told me that it was his nan that he killed."

Ms Adams said Mr Rogers told her he had driven from Frome in Somerset, where he had been living, after receiving a call from his mother telling him that "it was time".

Betty Guy, 84, died in November 2011

She said he also told her Mrs Guy had been terminally ill with cancer and "it was her time to go".

She continued: "He said he went in to his nan and they gave her medication... he waited a little while for the medication to kick in and then he placed a pillow over her face and smothered her.

"The grandmother was fighting back and he stopped... he had a glass of whiskey and then went back to her and placed the pillow back over her face a second time and she passed away then."

On Wednesday, the court heard from another former partner, Rhian Morris, who said she had been at his home when his mother called and she heard him saying: "Oh, it's time is it?" before he walked out of the room.

She said he returned later and said his grandmother was ill and he needed to return to west Wales.

The case continues.