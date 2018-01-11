Body of woman, 55, found in Port Talbot house
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman whose body was found at a property in Port Talbot.
Officers were called to Moorland Road in the Sandfields area just after 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
The coroner has been informed and steps are being taken to notify the 55-year-old's family.
South Wales Police asked for anyone with information about the death to call 101.