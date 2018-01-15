Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Penelope John and Barry Rogers were arrested in July

A man accused of murder asked his ex-wife about euthanasia before saying he had killed his grandmother, a court has heard.

Barry Rogers, 33, and his mother Penelope John, 50, are alleged to have killed Betty Guy, 84, of Johnston, Pembrokeshire, in November 2011.

Mr Rogers, of Fishguard, and Ms John, of St Dogmaels, deny the charges.

A Facebook message from Mr Rogers to Lisa Watkins said: "Nan died on Friday three years ago after I killed her."

Mr Rogers and Ms John are accused of murdering Betty Guy in 2011 by giving her drugs and alcohol and smothering her.

Giving evidence on Monday, Lisa Watkins, who married Mr Rogers in 2014, told the court: "He asked me my thoughts on euthanasia... and he said his nan had asked him to help her pass."

She said he did not say how he "helped her pass" but also mentioned to her in previous conversations that he had killed his grandmother.

When asked if a lot of his behaviour was "down to attention seeking, wanting sympathy and wanting affection," she replied: "Yes."

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Betty Guy, 84, died in November 2011

Covert police recordings of the pair were made at Ms John's house after they were questioned by Dyfed-Powys Police about Mrs Guy's death.

In the recordings, played to the jury, Mr Rogers was heard telling his mother: "We deny it, they can't prove anything because there's no evidence, it's all hearsay.

"It's me that's done the act... you got nothing to worry about mam."

Referring to Mrs Guy in the recording, Ms John said: "She just died. She was old, she was ill and she just died."

Ms John and Mr Rogers deny murder and an additional charge of manslaughter.

The trial continues.