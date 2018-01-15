Image copyright Google

A former barman at a Swansea nightclub where a worker was crushed in a goods lift experienced an "incident" four days earlier, an inquest has heard.

William Thomas was moving furniture in the Walkabout bar in February 2014 when a chair leg jammed against the lift shaft wall.

A colleague managed to pull it free.

Days later, Cyran Stewart, 20, died after a chair became wedged against the lift shaft, causing a bar stool also in the crammed lift to crush him.

Mr Thomas, who now works as a plumber, told the inquest jury at Swansea Civic Centre he had been hired as a barman at the venue three months before his colleague's death.

He said he received no training on using the lift from management and that he and other colleagues, like Mr Stewart, regularly used a lever to override the internal safety gate so they could pack more bar furniture inside the carriage.

"If there were too many chairs or stools in the lift - more than four - it wouldn't move," he said.

"But if you push the stools back as far as they can go and use the override switch, you can get eight inside and the lift will move."

The furniture was stored in the cellar on Wednesday and Sunday nights to create extra bar space for student events, known as "Carnage" nights.

At the end of the night - about 03:00 GMT - it was part of the bar staff's duties to move the furniture back to the ground floor bar, using the service lift.

Image caption William Thomas leaving the inquest at Swansea Civic Centre

Mr Thomas said he and colleague Ryan Edwards had been returning furniture to the ground floor after a Carnage night when a chair leg had "caught" against the lift shaft wall, causing the lift to stop.

"Ryan managed to pull the chair free and it started moving again," he said.

Mr Stewart, 20, was alone in the lift moving furniture when he was crushed four days later, shortly after 03:00 on 24 February 2014.

Mr Thomas said he was supposed to have been helping Mr Stewart move the furniture that night.

But he had been given other duties when the incident happened.

He said he heard Mr Stewart scream and walked over to the lift, but thought his colleague was playing "a prank".

He told the inquest: "I thought he was messing around at first and told him to stop.

"I then walked back to where I had been sitting and looked at something on my mobile phone."

It was two minutes before he or other colleagues realised Mr Stewart might be trapped and raised the alarm, he said.

Mr Stewart died from his injuries four days later at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

The inquest continues.