Travel company TUI is set to create 175 jobs at its customer services centre in Swansea.

Its Alexandra House office, which opened in 2015 with 48 staff, currently employs 280 people.

TUI is to receive a £525,000 Welsh Government business grant towards the expansion.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said Wales' customer service sector employed more than 30,000 people in 200 centres.

"The company's expansion in Swansea is testament to our reputation for delivering excellence in customer service," he said.

TUI, which has 1,600 travel shops across Europe as well as hotels and cruise ships, said recruitment had started for advisors to help customers book their holidays.