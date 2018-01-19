Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption An action group wants Chooselife to be moved to alternative accommodation

Concern over a new school opening near a drugs rehabilitation charity has prompted a public meeting in Llanelli.

Chooselife support service has had a drop-in centre on Copperworks Road for 20 years but Ysgol Pen Rhos is due to open in the spring.

A local action group presented a petition to Carmarthenshire council calling for it to relocate the charity.

But Chooselife founder Alan Andrews said it is run "with a lot of boundaries".

The public meeting on Friday will be held at the Antioch Centre on Copperworks Road at 18:00 GMT.

The Glanymor and Tyisha Safer Communities Action Group is concerned for the safety of children who will walk past the centre on their way to school.

"Through listening to residents whilst conducting the petition there is already a strength of feeling and concern for the safety of the children," said action group vice chair Deborah Chapman.

Mr Andrews said he had contacted the planners of the new school who said "they had no problem" with its proximity to Chooselife.