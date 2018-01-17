Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Deborah Ellson had denied dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court

A driver sped out of a McDonald's Drive Thru with a man clinging to her car bonnet after a row, a court has heard.

Deborah Ellson, 42, drove into Jonathan Morgan following the parking bust-up at Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire.

Mr Morgan, 33, eventually threw himself off the car, fearing she was about to drive on to a dual carriageway.

Ellson was found guilty of dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court and had a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

Mr Morgan was left with cuts and bruises after he had clung to the windscreen wipers while Ellson drove through two roundabouts during the incident in March 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images

He said: "There was traffic coming in the opposite direction and I was afraid of being run over.

"But in the end I had no choice but to let go and slide off."

The court heard the row began when Mr Morgan could not get into his BMW as Ellson's Peugeot was parked so close.

He said when he complained "she gave me the middle finger with a smug look on her face".

Mr Morgan made a similar gesture and said Ellson, of Cross Hands, responded by grabbing his finger and hitting him in the face.

Ellson claimed Mr Morgan deliberately jumped on the bonnet and refused to get off.

As well as the sentence, Judge Peter Heywood disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

He said: "A perfectly civil interchange took place but sadly, for a host of reasons, matters degenerated."