Swansea prison probe after inmate Robert Evans' death
- 19 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An inmate in HMP Swansea has been found dead, prompting an investigation to be launched.
A Prison Service spokeswoman said Robert Lee Evans, 32, died on 14 January.
She added: "As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the prisons and probation ombudsman."
The Prison Service has not disclosed where Evans was from or what offence he was serving a prison sentence for.