One of the main routes into Carmarthen town centre has been closed by police.

The A484 Priory Street, near Carmarthen Town Football Club, is shut in both directions "following concerns for a man's welfare", officers said.

Police said the road between Old Priory Road and St Peter's Street "is likely to remain be closed for some time while enquiries are carried out".

Drivers are advised to use the A40 between Glangwili Hospital and the Llangynnwr roundabout as a diversion.

Dyfed-Powys Police tweeted: "We would urge people to avoid the area until the police cordon is lifted."