Elderly residents at a care home have turned to rap as part of their latest work with the community.

Swansea's Hengoed Care residents teamed up with the Red Cafe Community Project to recreate Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot.

Some donned baseball caps and bobble hats when they performed in front of a green screen as the original video played in the background.

There is even an outtakes video which shows them grappling with the lyrics and hand signals.

"They had great fun," said the home's manager Nicola Williams.

"We've always done a lot of inter-generational work with the community. It's positive and helping to break down barriers.

"They're up for anything."

Dan Evans, who runs Red Cafe, said the idea came through the young people at the group.

"We noticed the young people were on their phones watching YouTube videos, so we came up with idea of making a channel," he said.

"We've made films with the care home in the past and one of the biggest videos people are watching at the moment is Man's Not Hot.

"Having worked with a lot of the residents in the past, we knew they would be up for it. The young people think it's hilarious.

"We didn't expect the reaction to be as big and positive."