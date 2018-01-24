Swansea imam cleared of abusing children at mosque
- 24 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An imam has been cleared of abusing children at a mosque in Swansea.
Noor Alam, 34, denied 14 sexual assault counts against six children under the age of 13 between 2013 and 2017.
He was accused of buying clothes and giving his accusers money to keep them quiet. But he rejected all the claims and told Swansea Crown Court he did not have money and one of the boys did not like him.
A jury found him not guilty of all charges.