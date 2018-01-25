Image copyright PA

Part of the M4 near Swansea has been closed because of a serious crash.

The eastbound carriageway has been shut between junction 46 (Llangyfelach) and junction 45 (Ynysforgan) since about 19:30 GMT.

South Wales Police has warned of significant delays in the area and advised using other routes.

One woman has been treated at the scene by paramedics and two fire crews from Morriston and Neath are also dealing with the incident.