South West Wales

Three rescued from car stuck in river in lower Fishguard

  • 28 January 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionCoastguard lift car out of river

Three people have been rescued from a car which was stuck on its side in the River Gwaun in Pembrokeshire.

A member of the public helped the three passengers from the river at Lower Town, Fishguard at around 10:30 GMT on Sunday.

One passenger suffered "significant" injuries and was taken by the Welsh Ambulance Service to Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen.

The car was recovered by crane by HM Coastguard Fishguard.

More on this story