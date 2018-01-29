Image copyright Google

A man who was arrested on suspicion of a child sex offence in a McDonald's car park in Carmarthenshire has been released on bail.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to an incident at the Cross Hands restaurant at 14:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 27-year-old Ammanford man was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

He was also arrested for dangerous driving after cars were damaged.

A police spokeswoman said the man had been released on bail with "strict conditions" and as the investigation was ongoing, it would "not be appropriate to comment further".