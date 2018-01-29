Image caption Residents were told to leave a row of 10 terraced homes after mounds of earth slipped down the hillside in August 2017

The leader of Neath Port Talbot council is "hoping to avoid" further evacuations of homes despite an ongoing risk of landslides.

Ten properties on Cyfyng Road, Ystalyfera were evacuated after a landslip last August, and recent surveys identified a new "high risk" area above the houses in Pantteg.

Rob Jones said: "Every property will be inspected on a priority scale".

A public meeting will be held on Monday to update residents.

It will be at Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera at 19:00 GMT and maps, drawings and other information will be made available beforehand.

Image caption The slip in 2012 forced trees across the road and to rest against a chapel vestry

Mr Jones told BBC Wales there was an "immediate risk to life" on Cyfyng Road and the council needed to take action.

Many of the residents have been resettled into temporary accommodation, but three appealed against their evictions and a tribunal is due to be heard in March.

Mr Jones said, as a result of the survey results at Pantteg, the council will carry out further inspection work.

He added the council was hoping to avoid further evacuations because "we are limited by the powers we have in relation to what we can actually do."

"We will go in and look at any movement in houses, any cracks," he said and that the council has "the right to enter the properties".