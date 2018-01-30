A woman has died after being hit by a van on the B4302 in Carmarthenshire on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said she was walking along the road near New Inn, between Llandeilo and Talley when the incident happened at about 18:00 GMT.

The driver of the green Volkswagen Transporter is said to have reported the collision.

Witnesses who saw the woman walking are asked to call the Carmarthenshire roads policing unit on 101.