Police in Pembrokeshire stop car driven without tyre
Police have stopped a motorist for driving a car with a front tyre missing.
The Peugeot was also missing the front panel on the driver's side and leads appeared to be dangling on to the road.
Officers stopped the 2001-registered car on a Pembrokeshire road on Thursday evening.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it had no insurance and its MOT ran out in July 2016.
A tweet by the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver passed their test last November.
Officers reported the motorist for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The tweet added: "And yes, it was being driven in that condition on public roads."