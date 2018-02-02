Image copyright Tony Peck Image caption A police cordon was put in place on the High Street in Glynneath

Police are hunting for a man in a hoody who stole a container of cash that was being delivered to a bank in Neath Port Talbot.

The suspect took the money from a G4S security worker, who was taking it into the TSB Bank in High Street, Glynneath, just before 14:00 GMT on Thursday.

He then fled in a Silver Volkswagen Beetle which was parked near the bank, believed to have been driven by another man.

The car was later found burnt out.

South Wales Police did not give details about the amount of money stolen but appealed for information about the suspect, who was about 5'8''.

DCI Mark Lewis said the G4S employee was uninjured during this incident but he was left shaken by what happened.

"I can reassure the community of Glynneath that a dedicated team of detectives are investigating this matter and the village can naturally expect an increased police presence to provide further reassurance and in order to progress the investigation," he added.

High Street was closed on Thursday afternoon as officers investigated the robbery.