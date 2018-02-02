Image copyright gypsybytes/Getty Images Image caption Some schools in the city centre and Brynmill do not have their own parking

Car parking charges for teachers could be brought in under plans being considered in Swansea.

Each school would be able to decide whether to introduce the charges, which would increase depending on a member of staff's pay.

Any money raised would stay in the school's own budget.

Swansea Council said no decision had been made but the cabinet was aware of the "strength and depth of feeling about this proposal".

Council staff working in the Guildhall and the civic centre in the city already pay for parking on a similar system.

The plans, which would involve a sliding scale of charges, would be introduced from the 1 April if passed.

Teaching unions say they are opposed to the plans, which they say would detrimentally affect their members but point out that it illustrates the tight budgets all schools have to deal with.

The council said it has proposed the idea to help schools raise additional funds.

It was put forward for consultation in December but each school would be able to decide for itself and hold onto any money raised.

A Swansea Council spokesman said it faced making more than £20m savings due to ongoing austerity.

"As part of our wider budget consultation we asked schools, teachers and their unions for their views about introducing a modest charge for on-site parking bringing them in line with many other council workers," he said.

"The proposal made it clear all money raised would be kept by individual schools and charges would be on a sliding scale dependant on income to protect lower paid staff."

The council said all views would be taken into account as final budget proposals were prepared in the coming days.

They include an increase in funding for education in excess of £3m in the coming year as well as around £150m of investment in new schools and facilities.

The NUT union's advice to members a few years ago was that there is no entitlement to free parking either at school or other car parks but that it was "good practice" for schools to provide parking and not to charge staff.

Reasons given include patchy public transport in rural areas, teachers needing their cars to carry books and other resources and that the parking issues could be shifted to neighbouring streets.