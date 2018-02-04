One of the main roads into Pembroke Dock has been closed in both directions after an accident.

The A477 London Road is shut between Pembroke Dock and Upper Nash due to a crash near the Kingswood Industrial Estate junction.

The incident happened at about 10:30 GMT on Sunday and Dyfed-Powys Police are at the scene.

Motorists travelling between Pembroke Dock and Carew are advised to avoid the area and divert via Pembroke.

It could affect ferry passengers travelling to Sunday's 14:45 sailing from Pembroke Dock to Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland.