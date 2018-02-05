A road has been closed after a suspicious item was found in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called after reports of the item at Trinity Road at about 9:15 GMT on Monday.

The force said it had closed the road between the mini roundabout and Trinity Terrace junction "as a precaution".

A spokesman said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called and the road would be closed for a number of hours while the item was destroyed.