Lorry driver dies after Kilgetty house crash
- 5 February 2018
A lorry driver who crashed into the wall of a house in Pembrokeshire has died, police have confirmed.
The emergency services were called to the incident in Carmarthen Road, Kilgetty at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday, 1 February.
The male driver was taken to hospital.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "It is believed the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical episode."