People have been told not to be alarmed about loud firing tests being carried out at an army range in Carmarthenshire.

The tests will take place between 09:00 GMT and 18:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Military of Defence (MoD) Pendine range.

QinetiQ, who operate the site on behalf of the MOD, said the firings could exceed the statutory limit of 140dB.

It apologised for any disturbance the trial may cause.

Meanwhile pilots flying to Cardiff Airport on Tuesday have also been warned of a military exercise over the Bristol Channel between 12:00 and 15:00 involving multiple fast jets and helicopters.