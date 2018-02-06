Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Penelope John and Barry Rogers were arrested in July

The daughter and grandson of an 84-year-old woman have been found guilty of her murder.

Alcohol and drugs were given to Betty Guy before she was suffocated at her home in Johnston, Pembrokeshire in September 2011.

Her daughter Penelope John, 50 and grandson, Barry Rogers, 33, denied murder at Swansea Crown Court claiming the death was from natural causes.

But a jury rejected their claims and found them guilty.

The court heard Mrs Guy was an unwell woman before she was killed by her daughter and grandson but she didn't have a terminal illness.

No post-mortem examination was carried out at the time of Mrs Guy's death.

A death certificate listed the cause as broncho-pneumonia, septicaemia and hypertensive heart disease.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption At first Ms Guy's death as put down to natural causes and her body was cremated four days later

However, in 2015, Mr Rogers' ex-partner Sandra Adams told police he had told her he had been involved in the death of his grandmother with his mother.

"He told Ms Adams in essence that he had smothered Mrs Guy by putting a pillow over her face," prosecutor Paul Lewis told the trial.

Both defendants, from Pembrokeshire, had denied ending Mrs Guy's life, with her daughter describing their relationship as "amazing".

The pair will be sentenced on Thursday.