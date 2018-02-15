Image copyright Google Image caption All approaches to Salutation Square are blocked.

The main road into Haverfordwest has been blocked by a three-vehicle crash.

The A4076 Freemen's Way is blocked in both directions and there is congestion on the surrounding A40 and A487 routes.

A private car, a light goods vehicle and a motorbike were all involved in the incident at the roundabout between the A487 Cartlett Road and Cambrian Place.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service say their crews are assisting the police following the crash.