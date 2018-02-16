Image caption The slip in Ystalyfera forced trees across the road and against a chapel vestry

Another landslide has happened at a Swansea Valley hotspot, where residents have already been forced from their homes.

Engineers from Neath Port Talbot council spotted the latest landslip during inspections in the Pantteg area of Ystalyfera.

A further 10 tonnes of earth has moved down a steep embankment opposite Pantteg Chapel.

Residents in 10 homes on Cyfyng Road were evacuated in August.

Geological surveys had already warned that there was a very high risk of more landslides in the area, with an "immediate risk to life" on Cyfyng Road.

Engineers said the new slip is at the site of a previous landslide in 2012.

"The debris from this recent slip will now be removed when the planned enhancement works to a retaining bund positioned opposite the chapel are carried out," said a council official.

Work is due to begin on that project in March.