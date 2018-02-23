Image copyright CBM Image caption Duke, the Irish retriever, was abandoned and had a deformed leg - he is now running around on all fours with the help of a prosthetic leg

A dog which could hardly walk has been given a new lease of life after a 3D printed leg was made for him.

Rescue dog Duke, an Irish retriever, was born with a birth defect in his front right leg and faced having it amputated.

But he is now running around after Swansea printing firm CBM made him a leg similar to blades used by Paralympians.

New owner Phil Brown said the prosthetic was "incredible".

When Duke was found abandoned by the Irish Retriever Rescue (IRR) charity, his paw was deformed and he could not walk on all fours.

Image copyright CBM Image caption Duke could not walk on his front right paw due to a birth defect

The three-dimensional leg was entirely printed out of a machine apart from a rubber foot, some Velcro and foam at the top to make the prosthetic comfortable for Duke.

CBM product designer Benjamin Alport said creating Duke's leg was a real challenge for the team, who worked with his new owner and a consultant orthopaedic surgeon on the design.

"We had to go down and assess Duke. We had to consider right down to the thickness of the hairs because you have to take into account the smallest things," he said.

Duke's owner Mr Brown said: "Duke is resting and walking on his new prosthesis which is incredible given that he has never used that leg before".