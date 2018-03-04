Image copyright PA

Young people who leave care in Carmarthenshire will not have to pay council tax until they are 25 under a new plan.

The move would currently affect 80 people and cost the local authority £6,000 a year.

The full council will decide whether to approve the scheme.

Last October, Cardiff became the second Welsh council after Torfaen to implement the move - where youngsters will not pay it until 21.

Councillor Glynog Davies described all elected members in the authority as "corporate parents", saying support should continue after young people leave local authority care.

He added: "Getting out into the real world can be difficult and many care leavers are struggling to cope so this exception will be of great help to them.

"Our children often return home to get help and advice at times. We should show the same compassion towards care leavers."

At present, all councils in Scotland exempt care leavers from council tax along with 33 councils in England.

The measure is supported by the Children's Commissioner for Wales, Sally Holland, as expressed in her Hidden Ambitions report.