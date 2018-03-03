Image copyright Alun Lenny Image caption The cause of the blaze is now being investigated by police

The cause of a fire that ravaged a historical Carmarthenshire building is being investigated.

A blaze struck the old Penlan workhouse on Brewery Road, Carmarthen, at 17:00 GMT on Friday.

Local councillor and mayor Alun Lenny praised the efforts of the 20 firefighters who stopped the blaze spreading to nearby houses.

He said it had left people "alarmed and dismayed", adding the building has a "unique place in Welsh history".

Built in the 1830s, the building was stormed during the Rebecca Riots - a series of protests over perceived unfair taxes - in 1843.

It continued to be used as a workhouse until the 1930s and in 2017 there were calls to save it from "rack and ruin" as its condition deteriorated.

Mr Lenny added: "It was a shame to see the place, which is in private ownership, falling into a derelict condition before the fire, despite the efforts of local ward councillors to try and get it restored."

He added fencing had now been used to secure the site and police would begin investigating the cause on Saturday.