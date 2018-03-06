Plans to restore a Victorian pier in Swansea could get under way in the summer.

The owners of Mumbles Pier hope the work will start in June if revised plans are approved by Swansea council.

Once work is completed it is hoped an extended sea-wall would be built along the front with a pedestrian boardwalk.

There are also scaled-down plans for 30 apartments on the front and possible holiday lets on the headland.

Image copyright Ameco Image caption Scaled-down plans for flats on the foreshore form part of the development

Owners Ameco have spent more than £500,000 to keep the 120-year-old pier open through running repairs while exploring restoration options.

The original £39m scheme for retail and residential complex around the pier were first approved in 2011 despite splitting opinion.

And the latest amendments have continued to face some opposition.

Concerns include the headland being "obliterated" by the development and "no evidence" of improved attractions and facilities for visitors and tourists.

But Swansea council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the changes when it meets on Tuesday.