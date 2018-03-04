A motorcyclist has suffered multiple life-threatening injuries following a crash with a car in Swansea.

South Wales Police said the 24-year-old from the Sketty area was riding a white Honda MSX which collided with a grey Nissan Note on Mynydd Garnllwyd in Morriston.

The incident happened at about 11:45 GMT and the road was closed for six hours.

The man was taken to Morriston Hospital but no-one else was hurt.