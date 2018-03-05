Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage courtesy of Gareth Jones

Two youths have been arrested after a fire gutted a 19th Century workhouse.

More than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze at Penlan workhouse in Brewery Road, Carmarthen, after being called at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.

Nobody was hurt in the fire which is being treated as suspicious by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The arrested pair have been released under investigation. Police have not given any further details relating to the arrests.

The premises were built in the 1830s and it was stormed during the Rebecca Riot, a protest against unfair taxes, in 1843.

It was used as a workhouse until 1917 and last year there were calls to save the building from "rack and ruin" as its condition deteriorated.

Councillor Alun Lenny said the building had a "unique place in Welsh history".