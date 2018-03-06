Image copyright Google

A crash between a petrol tanker and a car has closed a main road in Pembrokeshire for more than seven hours.

The A40 has been shut at Redstone Cross, near Narberth, since 14:00 GMT.

A Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response car had been sent to the scene, but did not reveal the extent of any injuries suffered.

The closure is affecting traffic between St Clears and Haverfordwest.