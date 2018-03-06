South West Wales

A40 closed at Redstone Bank after petrol tanker crash

  • 6 March 2018
The A40 at Redstone Cross Image copyright Google

A crash between a petrol tanker and a car has closed a main road in Pembrokeshire for more than seven hours.

The A40 has been shut at Redstone Cross, near Narberth, since 14:00 GMT.

A Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response car had been sent to the scene, but did not reveal the extent of any injuries suffered.

The closure is affecting traffic between St Clears and Haverfordwest.

Related Topics