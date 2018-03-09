Fiona Scourfield death: Boy, 16, in court charged with murder
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman with an axe and a samurai sword.
He is accused of killing Fiona Jayne Scourfield, 54, after her body was discovered by police at a remote Carmarthenshire farmhouse on Tuesday.
Ms Scourfield was found at Broadmoor Farm, between St Clears and Laugharne, after a 999 call at about 17:50 GMT.
On Friday, the boy appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court and will be remanded in custody at a secure youth unit.
He will appear before Swansea Crown Court on 12 March.
Ms Scourfield, who grew up in Laugharne, was a volunteer with the German Shepherd Rescue UK and has been described as a "lovely" and "genuine" person who cared a lot for animals.