Image copyright Family photo Image caption Fiona Jayne Scourfield was an animal lover who volunteered with a charity

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman with an axe and a samurai sword.

He is accused of killing Fiona Jayne Scourfield, 54, after her body was discovered by police at a remote Carmarthenshire farmhouse on Tuesday.

Ms Scourfield was found at Broadmoor Farm, between St Clears and Laugharne, after a 999 call at about 17:50 GMT.

On Friday, the boy appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court and will be remanded in custody at a secure youth unit.

He will appear before Swansea Crown Court on 12 March.

Ms Scourfield, who grew up in Laugharne, was a volunteer with the German Shepherd Rescue UK and has been described as a "lovely" and "genuine" person who cared a lot for animals.