Fiona Jayne Scourfield was an animal lover who volunteered with a charity

A 16-year-old boy charged with murdering a woman using a samurai sword and an axe has appeared in court via video link.

The teenager is accused of killing Fiona Scourfield, 54.

Police found her body at Broadmoor Farm between St Clears and Laugharne in Carmarthenshire on Tuesday.

At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, the boy was remanded in custody at a secure youth unit until his next court appearance on 18 May.

Ms Scourfield, who grew up in Laugharne, was a volunteer with the German Shepherd Rescue UK charity.