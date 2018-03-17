Image copyright Chartwell Architects Image caption A new base for HMS Cambria is set to open in Cardiff Bay in 2019

A Royal Navy reserve unit is celebrating being given the freedom of the city of Swansea.

HMS Cambria celebrated the honour with a march through Swansea city centre.

Council leader Rob Stewart said it would show how much the city appreciated their service.

The reserve unit marched from the Guildhall to the National Waterfront Museum on Saturday morning.

HMS Cambria will join the former United States President Jimmy Carter, former Welsh football manager, Chris Coleman and late great football legend John Charles as those who have received the freedom of city.