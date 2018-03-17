Image copyright Pembrokeshire Council

A St Davids dragon parade that usually takes place on St David's Day is to be held on St Patrick's Day.

The annual parade had to be postponed following heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

School children, scout groups and members of a residential care group will walk through the city centre accompanied by an air cadet marching band.

Organisers say people are also welcome to make Irish dragons for the parade.

As the patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick was largely credited for playing a major part in the conversion of the Irish to Christianity.

Jenn Jones, Oriel y Parc manager, said: "While we were looking for a suitable date to hold the rearranged event, it was decided that St Patrick's Day would be ideal as St Davids is twinned with Naas in Ireland and there are so many legendary links between St Davids and Ireland's patron saint.

"These include the site of St Patrick's Chapel at Whitesands Bay, from where he is said to have set sail to convert Ireland to Christianity. Some stories say he was born in St Davids and others claim the two patron saints met on Ramsey Island".

The parade will begin at the Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor's Centre at 11:00 GMT, before travelling around Cross Square in the city centre and then returning to the visitor's centre.