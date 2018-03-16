Image copyright Carl Harris Image caption Openreach said engineers should be able to replace the cabinet and complete the necessary work by Monday

A car crash has badly damaged a broadband exchange box, cutting off supply for about 250 people.

It happened at the junction of Saron Road and Hendre Road in Capel Hendre, Carmarthenshire, at 00:15 GMT Friday.

Openreach said the severity of the damage meant the cabinet had to be replaced, so service would not be restored until the evening of 19 March.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a silver Ford Fiesta and grey Audi A4 were involved in the crash, but no-one was injured.